The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon whips Rey into a frenzy

On the Young and the Restless Sharon (Sharon Case) wastes no time whipping it up with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) after her failed nuptials, but is she moving too fast for her spirited self?

After a stunning reversal of fortune, Sharon is ready to rock and roll again, but when Rey asks her out on Wednesday she declines at first. Of course, these two are working together at the GCPD, and Rey is married, but hey that never stopped Sharon before!

Kind Rey sees that Sharon isn’t herself after she dumped Nick (Joshua Morrow) at the altar, and throws caution to the wind by asking her to dinner. Even Sharon knows that workplace fraternization is a no-no!

Rey explains that he’s just inviting her to join him and his sister Lola (Sasha Calle) for dinner. It will be fun he says — authentic Cuban food and all. Plus, he knows that he can be a pain, so maybe Sharon can smooth the waves between him and Lola?

Ah, he hit a nerve because helpful Sharon is always ready to stick her nose in someone else’s business! She agrees, and Rey looks too pleased with himself.

Rey is first to arrive at the casa, and the place smells like a Cuban paradise. Of course, true to his big brother nature, he sticks his foot in it by insisting there’s something wrong with Lola. She tells him to butt out, and luckily, they’re saved by Sharon’s ringing doorbell.

Of course, Lola is about to embark on a relationship with Kyle (Michael Mealor) something she wants snoopy Rey to know nothing about!

Nice and neighborly Sharon hands Lola a bamboo plant. These two hit it off, especially after Sharon compliments her cooking. During share and tell, it’s divulged that the Rosales papa ditched his kids, and Rey was a father-figure in the house. Which explains where he gets his bossy nature! Sharon shares that she, too, grew up without a father.

Later, Rey suggests they chill on the couch and eat some ice cream together. One thing leads to another and the silly siblings start a whipped cream battle.

Before you know it, all three are covered in the sweet stuff and the thought of unfaithful Nick is a thing of the past…almost!

In the midst of the fun, Mr. Grumpy Pants has the nerve to pop up and demand to talk to his ex. She sends him packing! The next thing you know, Rey is taking the whipped cream off of a giggling Sharon. Uh oh, we know where this is going!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.