The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick is judged, Niktor longs for peace, and Chelsea has a warning

Fans don’t want to miss Monday’s episode of The Young and the Restless as the custody battle erupts in Genoa City. Will there be anyone left standing when this whole ugly mess is said and done?

Nick (Joshua Morrow) is chill as he has no doubt he will be triumphant in court. His mood soon turns when his lawyer calls to say adios, there’s a conflict of interest and you’re on your own.

The conflict has to do with the judge’s wife, but no one seems to believe him.

Meanwhile, Adam (Mark Grossman) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) are up to something, and Kevin mumbles about Adam blackmailing Michael (Christian LeBlanc).

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) tells Nick to get another lawyer, but he wants everything over with.

Adam and his lawyer rehearse his performance before the judge arrives, and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) gets in a few wisecracks.

Later, Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) confronts Kevin about Michael’s backing out. She continues to probe, wanting to know why he’s still in town and what it may have to do with Adam. Kevin plays it cool and says she should trust Michael.

Then, Phyllis and Lauren compare notes about the shady shenanigans.

Elsewhere, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) are ready to get out of town, sure that Nick is fine. Victor says that he doesn’t miss work, and he wants to stop the treatments temporarily, something Nikki isn’t sure about. Victor doesn’t like the side effects he’s had. In the end, they hug and make more plans.

Next, Adam reminds Michael he’s still the boss and offers him the D.A. job.

In court, Nick introduces himself to Judge Sanchez (Joseph C. Phillips) and explains he has no counsel. The proceedings begin, and Nick says that when Adam changed the paternity test to make him Christian’s father he forfeited his parental rights.

All of a sudden, Adam’s lawyer’s phone goes off and she shows the judge what’s on it– Nick in the J.T. mask. Adam enthusiastically reports that Nick traumatized everyone and is a bad person!

