The Young and the Restless spoilers: Neil’s will reading alters many lives

The Young and the Restless has a tearjerker episode today as the late Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) will is read to his beloved family and friends. A kind and thoughtful man, Neil left something sentimental and dear for each of his closest friends and loved ones.

But first, there is action going down in town as Mariah (Camryn Grimes) makes a significant life decision. Is she ready to hang up her microphone over at GC Buzz? There is a new and exciting venture on her horizon!

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) launches her latest business and it’s a stunner. She will get Jack (Peter Bergman) and Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) nervous, and no doubt necessitating the need to spend long and late hours working together—leading to rumored romance! These two are hot, get it over with already!

Elsewhere, the assembled discover that Neil left Devon (Bryton James) their business and a challenge — he must strive to help others along the way. Likewise, Jack is given absolute control of the Winters-Abbott foundation. Ana (Loren Lott) gets a promotion that may or may not be deserved.

Lily (Christel Khalil) is given the majority of her father’s estate, plus all the added goodies like accounts and such. If Cane (Daniel Goddard) thought his ex-father-in-law had a soft spot for him, that idea went down the drain. Neil forgave Cane, which may be more than he deserved.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) was bequeathed his bible and Katherine’s atlas. Victor (Eric Braeden) was gifted with some primo cigars.

Sharon (Sharon Case) is given a thoughtful bequest of Dru’s jewelry box, while Nate (Sean Dominic) is given the keys to the penthouse.

Sweet Neil leaves Ashley (Eileen Davidson) half a million dollars for the Alzheimer’s charity of her choosing. She also gets to keep the jazz record they listened to the night they made love.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.