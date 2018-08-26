The Young and the Restless spoilers: Mariah fears Tessa is gone for good, Rey drops a huge bombshell, Abby spills secret beans

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Monday August 27, 2018 episode of the CBS soap tease that fear is on a scared young redhead’s mind, while a hunkalicious newbie gets acquainted with the locals.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) tells Billy (Jason Thompson) she will kill him if he ever sullies her daughter Summer (Hunter King)! How’s that for a loving welcome home?

Speaking of happy families, Lily (Kristal Khalil) and her loved ones fear she will not survive a prison stint.

Sharon (Sharon Case) spooks Mariah (Camryn Grimes) by suggesting that the MIA songstress Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) may have been kidnapped or worse! Jeez, Sharon, moms are supposed to be reassuring, not scaremongers! Mariah has been worried about her MIA girlfriend, but now there are new concerns in her mind: did she ditch her for someone else?

Meanwhile the sexy new six-pack in town spends time with his shirt off and tons of admirers watching his every move! Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is anxious to contact his bro Arturo (Jason Canela) and sister. He hits up Abby (Melissa Ordway) for info, but she’s not snitching. Will he do something desperate to get the intel he craves?

Later, helpful but oh so mysterious Rey has a chance to put his hidden agenda to good use when Sharon springs a leak at the coffee house. Rather, the pipes at the coffeehouse spring a leak! Rey jumps into action and wouldn’t you know it, his shirt gets drenched. The Latin Lover peels it off revealing a chiseled, drool-worthy Greek god physique: Aye caramaba!

Perky Sharon can’t help nosing around the handsome hottie and gets him to divulge a stunning secret: he’s married but available!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.