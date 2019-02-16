The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle’s in the hot seat, Rey lies for Sharon?

Kyle giving a Valentine’s Day message to The Young and the Restless fans. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episode of the CBS soap tease that things get wacky as love and business are combined in an awkward pairing. The main suspects in J.T’s murder find themselves in the crosshairs of law enforcement, and it leads to a new meaning of the phrase all’s fair in love and war.

Now that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) has confessed to killing the degenerate wife abuser, where does this leave the rest of the murder posse?

In cuffs apparently! Both Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) have been cuffed and frog marched down to the GCPD.

But now that Victor (Eric Braeden) has the cuffs off, he goes to great lengths to free his beloved.

Then again, Sharon (Sharon Case) has some ‘splaining to do now that she’s spilled some beans to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). She’s complicit in J.T.’s murder, and in love with the detective that’s handling the case. What could go wrong?

What to say about Lola (Sasha Calle)? That revenge sex is in her future? Let’s face it, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola were like oil and water. Really, someone who doesn’t appreciate a $3,000 handbag shouldn’t be dating an Abbott. Now, Summer (Hunter King), there’s a girl who knows how to spend a guy’s cash and make him feel lucky at the same time.

Next week the fallout from Lola’s decision to break up with the Birthday Suit boy comes back to haunt everyone.

Will the story of Kerry (Alice Hunter) and Jack (Peter Bergman) and her syringe full of eggs ever get moving along? Sorry to say, but Kerry the Chemist and whatever mystery she has up her smock sleeves smacks of former executive producer and head writer Mal Young’s slapdash writing. She is just one of the many misguided characters he floated into Genoa City on his raft of newbies with no ties whatsoever to the current characters.

Here’s hoping that the newer characters get some sizzling storylines stat, so that they become as enticing to fans as are the legendary actors who have earned their airtime.

The Young and the Restless Airs Weekdays on CBS Sending our ❤️ to all of the Y&R fans today. Happy Valentine's Day from the cast and crew! As our gift to you, check out our stories for a Y&R Valentine you can customize and send to your friends. 💌 Posted by The Young and the Restless on Wednesday, February 13, 2019

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS.