The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle shares his secret and Cane shows up for Lily

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, August 22, 2018, reveal that some signals may have gotten crossed in Genoa City.

Neil (Kristoff St. John) is going to pursue Ashley (Eileen Davidson). This is not something that will work out, but he believes she is the one who can comfort him during his time of need. Could this be what Neil needs or is it just another escape from reality for him?

Lily (Christel Khalil) will receive support from Cane (Daniel Goddard). After everything that has happened over the last several weeks with Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) death and Devon’s (Bryton James) need for revenge, it hasn’t been easy on her. Cane isn’t about to let his wife fall without being by her side.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) is going to reveal his secret. How will this affect the Genoa City residents? When left with no choice, Kyle is going to tell the truth in order to further his own agenda. The fallout will be something fans won’t want to miss.

There is a lot happening in Genoa City and many of the secrets that have been lurking will be exposed in the coming weeks.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and weeknights on PopTV.