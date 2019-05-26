The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle ruins everything, Jack wants Lauren

The Young and the Restless is playing amnesiac Adam’s (Mark Grossman) return in a refreshingly novel way. He got his memories back in record time. Is he the real Adam, or an imposter? What is his actual agenda? So many more questions than answers!

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy (Jason Thompson) have a frank talk about the power player. She’s worried about his anger, but he’s in control now. She plans on telling Victor (Eric Braeden) about Adam’s demand.

Billy and Jack (Peter Bergman) discuss life regarding Dina (Marla Adams) needing extra care and Billy and Vic recommitting. Later, Jack calls Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman). The writing is on the wall for these two because their chemistry is off the chart, and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) best keep an eye on the tiger!

Victor informs Victoria that Adam will be in a plum position at Newman Enterprises, and she frets. Later, Adam shows up and tries to weasel Victor’s help.

Meanwhile, Nick informs Adam that he won’t be getting anything he wants including Christian.

Well, that was fast! The Naked Heiress appears to be wasting no time getting back on her horse. Will Nate (Sean Dominic) agree to be next go-to guy? They share a pleasant moment and agree to go on a date. Look out Nate, nothing is ever simple with Abby!

Another happy couple shines. Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) are loving living together even though she seems to be handier around the house than he. Kyle wants to learn how to cook and later does a miserable job trying to put together a bookshelf. Lola does it for him!

Hmm, will all this trying to be a better man get the best of Kyle? Instantly, being a corporate raider looks like a piece of cake compared to domesticity. And, by the way they keep celebrating their love, Lola should be pregnant any hour now!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.