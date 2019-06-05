The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle proposes to Lola, Phyllis is a hot mess, Villy recommit

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, June 5 reveal that a sheet storm erupts in Genoa City as Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy (Jason Thompson) recommit themselves to each other for the umpteenth time. Heck, this way’s there’s no need for a prenup!

But the event is crashed by interlopers and strange fellows, leaving the happy couple aghast. Oh, did we mention that Victor drops the bomb that he has a rare blood disease? Let’s all celebrate everyone, it’s supposed to be a happy occasion but not everyone is thrilled.

After Abby (Melissa Ordway) tips her off, Victor admits to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that he is ill but will fight like the dickens to beat this thing. She wants the kids to know but he will not allow it.

At least one couple is happy. For now. Kyle (Michael Mealor) gets all lovey-dovey at the sight of Lola (Sasha Calle) in an apron and asks her to marry him. What will Summer (Hunter King) say?

She’s too busy rebounding with Theo (Tyler Johnson) the party boy. Theo is one of Kyle’s old pals from New York, and a surefire way to rub it in his nose. Later they arrive at the ceremony and turn heads. Nick (Joshua Morrow) tells her it was inappropriate to bring this stranger to a family party. Later, he yells at the neighborhood kids to get off his lawn.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) tells Adam (Mark Grossman) that they can’t be partners in crime. The smooth talker makes her reconsider, however.

They make a bombastic entrance at the party and everyone gives them dirty looks. Phyllis yammers about being a phoenix rising from the ashes. Victor tells Adam he does not approve and is disappointed but Adam doesn’t care.

Summer tells her mom to stop being self-destructive but she accuses her of being a traitor. Nick rescues Summer and says she will always have him in her corner. Aw! Has he already forgotten she blackmailed him about keeping his affair with Phyllis secret? A father’s love has no bounds!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS.