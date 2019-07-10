The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jess Walton returns for a brief run

Jess Walton returns to Young and the Restless for a brief run as Jill today and tomorrow, July 11. She’s been a legendary character for years, but we haven’t seen near enough of her or her portrayer lately.

No doubt the indomitable force of nature will have an earful for wayward son Billy (Jason Thompson), although she should be pleased that he and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) are recommitted.

We last saw veteran actress Jess Walton back in April when she appeared for the storyline surrounding the death of Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John).

Here are five fast facts to know about the beautiful and talented Walton.

The Michigan native was born February 18, 1949, and grew up in Canada. At the young age of 17, the aspiring actress debuted with a theater company in Toronto. In 1969, she departed the north for the bright lights of Hollywood.

In 1987, Walton debuted as Jill on The Young and the Restless. Ten years later, the actress was recognized for her acting skill with a Daytime Emmy Award for Lead Actress. Walton also won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 1991.

Walton’s husband is John James, the founder of The Grief Recovery Institute, and the author of The Grief Recovery Handbook. They have two children together and are the proud grandparents of two grandbabies.

In 2005, she appeared in the short film, Paper Bags. In 2006, she appeared in the short film, The Return of the Muskrats.

In real life, Jess Walton was close friends with the late Y&R legend Jeanne Cooper who played Katherine Chancellor, whom she credits as a mentor.

Isn’t it about time that this energetic and talented actress had more to do on Y&R than just scold Billy? Now that Jack (Peter Bergman) is a free man, maybe these two could revisit the past?

Anything is possible on soaps!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.