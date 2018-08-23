The Young and the Restless spoilers: Hurricane Phyllis is out for blood, Dear Abby gives advice, Paul freaks out Victoria

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Friday August 24 2018 episode of the CBS soap tease that the lives of a mother and daughter duo may forever be ruined, while a member of the murder posse gets hot under the collar.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is on the warpath, plain and simple. She has confronted her worst nightmare in the form of her daughter! Yep Summer (Hunter King) is truly a mini me, sleazy, vixenly and cunning all at once: just like dear old mom back in the day!

Phyllis had no compunction about stealing men and busting up marriages, and it seems like Summer is a chip off the old block! Now that she knows her daughter is itching to get her man in bed, Phyllis goes ballistic and the end result is stunning!

Elsewhere Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) tightens the screws holding Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) fragile conscience together. Their encounter leaves Vic feeling very unstable, something that probably won’t go unnoticed by six-pack Nate (Brooks Darnell).

And Dear Abby (Melissa Ordway) has her hands full trying to avert WWIII. Can she be the voice of reason among her fractious friends and family? Tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.