The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victoria sinks lower, Jack is stunned, Devon falls for Elena

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS sudser tease that there are hookups galore as spring is in the air. But is romance in the air also, or is it just plain old lust? We’re about to find out as some suddenly single bold and beautiful people sow their oats!

A retail priced bottle of Jack of Hearts cologne may be the best Jack (Peter Bergman) can hope for from Ashley (Eileen Davidson). The corporate war heats up and things get ugly next week.

Jack and Billy (Jason Thompson) 2.0 are a hot mess just waiting to happen. How long before the betrayal and backstabbing begin?

If there is bloodshed, there’s a new doctor in town who can stitch them up. Beautiful Elena (Brytni Sarpy) has moved into Devon’s penthouse, and the sparks are already flying!

What to make of Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) full blown, 4-alarm, midlife crisis? Victoria has pretty much seen and done it all, but hooking up in Vegas with a raggedy singer from, wait for it, Bloody Thorns? A new low even for her. The guy carries an industrial-sized Sharpie for writing his number on fans’ hands. Ew. Run Victoria!

Abby (Melissa Ordway) is about to go overboard trying to convince all that she’s fine after her 334th tragic romance crash and burn. Will her mania push Lola (Sasha Calle) so hard she ends up back in the hospital, or even worse?

The fan faves keep on returning to Y&R. First was Eileen Davidson and Doug Davidson. Now Greg Rikaart will return as the cutie pie renegade Kevin Fisher. His first airdate is reportedly this spring. Could Judith Chapman be far behind?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.