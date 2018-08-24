The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victoria is in the bullseye, Hurricane Phyllis tears through town, Jack is up to dirty tricks

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episode of the CBS soap tease that some of your favorite established characters are back to their good old stormy selves, while a newbie stirs up the mystery pot.

Does tall, dark and handsome Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) have a mystery connection to someone in Genoa City? It’s clear that he is following up on the warm scent of J.T.’s unresolved disappearance. So far he seems likable enough, but you may be surprised to learn who he really is!

The war between business titans heats up threatening to send the town into nuclear meltdown as Billy (Jason Thompson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victor (Eric Braeden) all fight for top dog position in the corporate world. Expect some soapy bombshell drama to go down as these alpha males snarl and snap at each other!

Oh my, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is on a rampage and who could blame her? It’s hard learning that your little minx of a daughter has taken every lowdown trick in your man-stealing playbook and used it against you!

Instead of going the rational route and seeking family counseling (yeah right!) Red looks to even the score against her loved ones. Mini-me Summer (Hunter King) will be gobsmacked as she doesn’t see the payback coming straight at her like a heat-seeking missile-maybe she shouldn’t have tangled with her mom’s troubled and soon to be down and out boyfriend!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.