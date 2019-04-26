The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor takes charge, Jill shocks Cane, and a tribute episode for Kristoff St. John

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise some spine-tingling thrills and chills as a powerful titan takes back control and a couple of ladies who should know better act like divas.

On Monday, The Young and the Restless will air a special tribute to the late Kristoff St. John who had starred on the soap as Neil Winters since 1991. Y&R actors past and present will share their favorite memories of their beloved co-star who passed away in February.

The show has dealt with Neil’s sudden death from natural causes over the last few episodes, and his family is understandably devastated. Lily (Christel Khalil) returned home from prison expecting to have a happy reunion but is now beating herself up over Neil’s death, blaming herself for worrying and stressing him out.

Devon (Bryton James) is not faring much better. In his time of need, an old friend steps up to help him, but will Abby (Melissa Ordway) have what it takes to ease his troubled mind? It looks like it will be Elena (Brytni Sarpy) who has the medicine Devon needs to feel better.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) will have difficulty moving on from Lily, but Traci (Beth Maitland) will be there to help him!

In fact, he has yet another woman on the horizon to aid him! Jill (Jess Walton) is in town, and she has some surprising things to tell him about his marriage and future.

Sparks fly and the claws come out when Sharon (Sharon Case) and Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) confront one another. Poor Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), too bad he didn’t arrest Mia when he had the chance. Of course, these two she-devils are facing off over him, and Sharon will have the last word in more ways than one.

In fact, by week’s end, both Sharon and Rey will be gobsmacked by a stunning revelation. Is it enough to make Mia go away for good?

Victor (Eric Braeden) roars and people will stand up and take notice of course! He has been gone too long, and returning to Genoa City forges his determination to clean up the personal and professional messes he finds all around him.

Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) are in for a bit of a shock. Will these two ever get their happily ever after?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.