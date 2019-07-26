The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor takes action, Billy hides something, and Christine makes a move

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that hard decisions are made, celebrations are on tap, and a couple of macho guys go mano a mano.

You do not want to miss the stunning developments that are happening all Genoa City next week!

Poor Billy (Jason Thompson) is having fits and near seizures regarding the horrible death of his young daughter. Next week, something happens that he feels is wise to keep secret. Does this mean he’s stumbled onto the truth of the situation, or does he go to the dark side?

Victor (Eric Braeden) has also been in a state of stress, down to what may be an incurable illness. He has been having strange side effects from the experimental drug and finally comes to a conclusion that shocks everyone.

Who else was surprised that Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) buried the hatchet, and not in each other’s backs? What will become of their new re-alliance is yet to be seen, but one person is not on board. Billy has an issue with it, and his emotions could lead him to do something he regrets.

Cricket, I mean Christine (Lauralee Bell), has a lot of time on her hands after relinquishing her high-powered job. What’s next? We’re about to find out! Next week she crafts her next interesting life choice and what she decides may take you by surprise.

You don’t want to miss the hot and heated moment when Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) goes toe to toe with Adam (Mark Grossman). These two alpha males are hot and bothered over Sharon (Sharon Case) and it doesn’t take much for things between them to come to a boil.

What in the world does talented and gorgeous Messa have to celebrate?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.