The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Two mystery men make waves and is Kola on the rocks?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise that the hot and heavy action taking place in Genoa City shows no sign of letting up as the plots thicken!

Just when you thought the Abbott family historical drama was over, we have a whole new mini-series on the way.

Who would ever have guessed that Coachella Theo (Tyler Johnson) would turn out to be a blue-blooded Abbott family heir?

Stranger things have happened, but not much, even on Y&R. Next week, the drama that Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) uncovered in the quest to write a family thriller takes another turn when Eric Vanderway (Jon Briddell) appears.

Just who is this latest wrinkle on the family crest? Eric is Dina’s (Marla Adams) long-ago love child, but how he is related to Theo remains to be seen. Theo has stated that his father is dead, but that could be just another long-winded white lie. Of course, he could be Theo’s uncle or brother as well, we’ll have to sit tight and see.

Theo’s new status as Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) cousin will do more than stir the pot between these two, it will serve to strain Kola’s relationship.

We’ll also learn more about another handsome, mysterious stranger, Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise).

How is he tied into Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) colorful life? The details will be forthcoming, but suffice it to say that Black shakes things up with his unexpected presence.

As for Chelsea, she is holding on to a dangerous secret that could explode at any minute. Nick (Joshua Morrow) will attempt to enter the public domain as a civil servant, and soon her money laundering and other shenanigans will catch up to both of them.

Will it be enough for Nick to send her packing and straight into the willing arms of Adam (Mark Grossman)?

Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.