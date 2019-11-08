The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Two fans faves pop up, Red is sneaky, and Victor surprises Adam

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise the appearance of two familiar faces that are sure to make fans smile. Yet, will their appearances be due to happy or calamitous events? Add to that the fact that November sweeps is in full swing, and we have a week that you do not want to miss!

Sneaky Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is up to her old tricks. Not that she ever stopped being wily and crafty! She is intent on trapping a certain someone, and when Red makes up her mind, things usually fall into place.

At the same time, Victor (Eric Braeden) manages to spring a surprise on one of his kids. It’s black sheep Adam (Mark Grossman), who is the recipient of dad’s attention this time around.

Speaking of Victor, he is back in the saddle at Newman Enterprises. What in the world will cause him and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) to be worried about the reputation of the powerhouse company?

Meanwhile, fans will get to see Paul (Doug Davidson) in action doing what he does best. If it involves Paul, you can be pretty sure there is wrong-doing or a perp that needs to be busted. Might it be Simon (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) who is taken down by Paul?

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) has been in the bad guy’s cross-hairs, and next week, she is interrogated by Adam about just what is going on with her. Now is as good a time as any for these two schemers to get back together. Don’t you just know that her past is going to bring down St. Nick (Joshua Morrow)!

Elsewhere, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) returns to the Abbott family fold. The details surrounding her reason for popping up are scarce, but a lot is going on in the family at the moment, with new relation Theo (Tyler Johnson) stirring the pot. It’s Kyle (Michael Mealor) who is stirring the pot with his suspicion and angst regarding his new cousin.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.