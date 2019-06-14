The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: The Newmans are on the brink and Kevin is up to his old tricks

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that the Newman family drama continues to bubble, bubble, toil, and trouble, while an upcoming marriage may be over before it begins!

Y&R fans have asked numerous times over the years if this is the year that Victor (Eric Braeden) leaves Genoa City. We’re at that point again!

Victor has informed his family of his serious illness, and there is no guarantee of tomorrow. The reverberations of this announcement will roil throughout next week as characters react to the bad news.

Adam (Mark Grossman) will be the busiest. He has his hands full with the specter of both Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Plus trying to not run Dark Horse into the ground. Did he think he could just waltz in as the CEO and things would be a party?

Abby (Melissa Ordway) will drown her sorrows by wedding planning for Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor). Not sure she’s the best choice given her track record! How will she react to Victor’s doctor (Sean Dominic) after the big reveal?

Elsewhere, it will be scintillating to see how Mariah (Camryn Grimes) handles her newfound power as head of one of Devon’s (Bryton James) megawatt companies. Based on her meddling in Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) career, I smell a raging egomaniac out of control in the near future!

Summer (Hunter King) is living like there’s no tomorrow, drinking and cavorting with a new hottie, and the consequences will be stunning. She will also unravel as she continues to worry about her mom’s whereabouts.

Kevin’s (Greg Rikaart) behavior since his return has been shocking, but the best is yet to come! At the same time, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) knows that something is up with his brother, and he intends to get to the bottom of it!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.