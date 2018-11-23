The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Tessa has a teddy, Phick move in together, Mariah’s in danger?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episode of the CBS soap tease that there is still plenty of holiday action in the coming days as celebrations take place and intrigue rules the day!

Push has got to come to shove sooner or later with Messa. It seems like just yesterday that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) came together over their love of a very special pumpkin. But now the scares just keep on coming as Mariah is living with a blackmailer and apparently a chronic thief and liar. Look for that spooky ole teddy to play a major part in the drama that will soon envelop them.

The J.T. posse may have gotten a recent reprieve from the heat of the long arm of the law. But that doesn’t mean that Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) are out of the woods yet. In the coming days Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) has eyes for Sharon, but is it because of her sexy bod or her rap sheet?

These two will tangle in more ways than one.

Phyllis is up to her eyeballs in trouble. The vultures are circling at Jabot, ready to dethrone her as CEO. But on the home front the enemies may be even scarier. How will Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) respond to having a new roommate?

Phick are so hot and heavy after their revenge sex that now they’re in a rebound relationship. Boing!

But her moving in with him rubs a few peeps the wrong way. Will there be a major catfight before week’s end?

On the opposite side of romance, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Kerry (Alice Hunter) are heating up. Is it all a ruse on Jack’s part to worm his way back into Jabot? He is a ladies man, but he’s also heavily invested in running the family biz. Don’t be surprised if one or both of these bold and beautiful people have a secret agenda!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS.