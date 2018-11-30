The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Summer fallout, are Phick in trouble,  Ana has a secret agenda?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episode of the CBS soap reveal that there will be much more fallout from the shenanigans and backdoor dealings that took place this week in Genoa City.

It looks like Summer (Hunter King) has bid adieu to her hometown once again. For now. Grandpa Victor (Eric Braeden) pulled on her heartstrings and off she goes to Dubai to run the family conglomerate. It seems like just a few months ago that she was in jail for grand theft auto. Well, what’s a little felony when you’re the granddaughter of one of the world’s mega-titans?

Poor Sharon (Sharon Case) is getting in over her head trying to reverse-shrink Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and his hotty harlot wife Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). This week she’s practically wedding planning for these two misfits. But next week it all backfires in a most unfortunate way.

Devon (Bryton James) is getting pulled to the dark side, will his sister Ana be in time to save him? Younger sis Ana is back at a low time in Devon’s life, having lost his wife and unborn child. Now it looks like he’s self-medicating to numb the pain.

Loren Lott, a former American Idol contestant, has been cast in the role previously played by Jamia Simone Nash. Ana’s a singer, Devon has a record label, you do the math!

Something major goes down with the Murder Posse. Does infighting threaten to blow their cover again? Or is wild cannon Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) set to put a dagger in the ladies’ freedom?

Elsewhere Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) confront an awkward truth.

Phick may be rolling in clover now, but soon the faux-honeymoon phase will end with a thud and a crash!

Does Mariah (Camryn Grimes) have a change of heart about her lying, thieving, blackmailing girlfriend? Tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and on PopTV in the evening.