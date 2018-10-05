The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Sharon turns to Rey, Ashley dreams big, Nick pays for his sins

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS sudser promise a ton of torment rains down on Genoa City after Shick’s failed nuptials.

It’s hard to think of a horror movie more horrendously horrifying this non-hitching! The ick factor was over the top: a jilted bride kicking her groom to the curb at the altar, crying children, smirking in-laws, the list goes on.

But next week, the doo really hits the fan when one of the wronged parties does something vengefully and utterly cruel. Can you picture Billy (Jason Thompson) and Summer (Hunter King) together? No, neither can I!

Yes, Billy goes there, presumably as one more debauched act before rehab. Is it too early to put a nail in Philly’s coffin?

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) will find comfort with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). How convenient that they now work side by side, plus he’ll soon be living upstairs at Crimson Lights.

Where does this leave the original adulterers Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni)? Don’t ask! Nick has nowhere to go after being kicked to the curb by an irate Sharon. Maybe mom and dad can get his old room ready?

In the aftermath of Billy’s implosion and presumed rehab stint, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) has something to smile about. Next week at least one Abbott gets busy in a constructive manner, but you know what they say, be careful what you wish for!

Meanwhile, the intrigue behind the mysterious fortune cookie strip, “I know what you did and I’m going to make you pay,” deepens. Can this have something to do with Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) dark and dirty past? Or maybe her shady here and now, as many fans believe she is just pretending to be in dire straits.

Victor (Eric Braeden) has an iron in the fire next week, but doesn’t he always? Look for The Mustache to come into some intel that lands him in hot water.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.