The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Sharon opens up, Lily returns, and Nikki is suspicious

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week tease an emotional confession, an exciting return, and suspicions arising.

Sharon (Sharon Case) will open up after her biopsy comes back as cancerous. She will lean on Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) following her breast cancer diagnosis. Sharon is going to need her family around her as she fights for her life.

However, she did keep the news she found a lump from her loved ones. Will Sharon let Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) know what is going on, or will she keep them in the dark a while longer? They will both be there for Sharon if she lets them.

Lily returns to Genoa City for a quick visit. She will check in on her brother, Devon (Bryton James). Spoilers tease Devon will remain firm about something, and it could have to do with Lily’s visit. She will also lend an ear to Billy (Jason Thompson) while in town.

Billy turns to Lily for advice. He has a confrontation with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), who gives him an ultimatum. Then, there is his growing friendship with Amanda (Mishael Morgan). The question is, does he seek advice from Lily regarding his relationship with Victoria or Amanda?

Both Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick want something from Chance (Donny Boaz). She attempts to charm Chance, no doubt, as a way to push Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) buttons. Phyllis’ life goal right now is to seek revenge on Abby, and driving her mad is an excellent way to start.

Nick, on the other hand, grows curious about Chance’s past. He will begin to question Chance, and it might not go as smoothly as Nick hoped it would.

Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) stick their noses in Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam’s (Mark Grossman) relationship. Nikki is suspicious of Chelsea’s motives, while Victor sets Adam straight.

The romance of Adam and Chelsea has sent shockwaves through the Newman family, as well as everyone else who knows them. It is no wonder Nikki and Victor are inserting themselves into the relationship.

So much is going down next week on the CBS daytime drama. Fans are going to want to tune in daily to stay on top of what is happening in Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.