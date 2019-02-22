The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Rey gets a clue on Mia, Kyle is stuck in the middle, Thad Luckinbill is on the horizon

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episode of the CBS soap reveal that just when you thought the J.T. mess was about to reach a crescendo, the fat lady isn’t done singing.

Will this complex mystery within a mystery ever end?

Now that J.T.’s portrayer, Thad Luckinbill is back on set and taping, there could be an end in sight. Then again, what if his appearance simply raises more questions than answers? Oy vey!

Will Rey have the guts to cuff his beloved for the dastardly crime she committed? No, we’re not talking about his squeeze Sharon (Sharon Case), but his wife Mia (Noemi Gonzales)!

We knew she was whacky crazy when she drooled over her scissors, fantasizing about cutting Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) hair off, but who knew she was capable of murder?

Her unintended target, Lola (Sasha Calle), should be ok. But what about Kyle (Michael Mealor)? Her family is ready to throttle him, but will the blame be cast on an innocent party close to him?

Summer (Hunter King) could be feeling the heat if Mia decides to make her a fall gal.

Now that Doug Davidson is back where he belongs, in the Y&R fold, maybe he’ll be the one to run Mia and the rest of the Rosales’ out of town, or at least as far as Pine Valley.

Will it be long before departed fan faves (not to mention soap legends) are brought back to Genoa City? Let’s hope so — with Eileen Davidson leading the pack!

Davidson’s return is great news for Y&R fans, and now maybe she’ll receive the same kind of tribute that the show gave to Melody Thomas Scott and her character Nikki Newman this week.

The stunning montage of flashbacks had fans enthralled as they watched one brilliant performance after another from the course of her 40-year career.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS.