The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Rey breaks the law, Kerry is in the hot seat, Summer saves Lola?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episode of the CBS soap reveal that the tension and angst swirling around Genoa City looks to hang around long after February sweeps has come and gone.

First, there’s the J.T. trial. Can they really convict Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and the others if they don’t have a body? Christine (Lauralee Bell) thinks so, and she’s gleefully flashing and gnashing those pearly whites of hers as she grills the hapless women.

Spoiler alert: The news isn’t good as spoilers reveal that Christine is the victor!

Both Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Sharon (Sharon Case) also have plenty of reason to worry, but what about catbird seat sitter Phyllis (Gina Tognoni)?

Not only has she alienated her lady friends, but the sharks are also circling in a bid to wrest control of Jabot. Can brothers in crime Billy (Jason Thompson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) oust the blond beauty to the curb and reclaim the family business?

Explosive show spoilers reveal that Smilin’ Jack and Red get into it and the feathers fly when he throws down an old fashioned business move designed to kick her to the curb.

Then again, Kerry (Alice Hunter) may have a deciding vote on that. She’s grown close to Phyllis but even closer to Jack! Where her loyalties lay may surprise you.

Then there’s the fallout from the Lola (Sasha Calle) escapade. Who knew that accidentally tumbling into a luxury heated pool would leave her with a desperate need for a new liver? Who knew?

Perhaps in an even more desperate situation is her brother Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). The crack detective figured out that his scheming wife Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) is the perp, but just as he was about to cuff her she dropped a bombshell. She’s pregnant.

Aye caramba. Torn, Rey threw his lil sis under the bus and promised Mia he’d keep her reprehensible secret. Now what? You do not want to miss Sharon’s reaction when he tells her he doesn’t really love her after all.

Who will be the lucky compatible donor for Lola’s liver? The stunning truth is sure to shock everyone involved, especially the donor who may have a case of seller’s regret!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS.