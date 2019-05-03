The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Rey and Sharon are stunned, Victor blows his top, and Mariah gets pushy

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that May Sweeps comes in full swing in Genoa City as rumors and innuendo expose some shocking bombshells.

Is a handsome gent about to become a baby daddy times two? Is a back-from-the-dead fan fave about to put jaws on the ground? Let’s separate fact from fiction Y&R fans!

Victor (Eric Braeden) doesn’t know the meaning of the word dull, and in the coming days, he will stun his family with his latest shenanigans.

They think he’s been whooping it up in Vegas, maybe seeing a shrink, maybe playing card shark. But, they have no idea what fresh hell he is about to unleash on them.

The question is not if, but when the truth that he is harboring Adam (Mark Grossman) comes out. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) has both Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Paul (Doug Davidson) on the case of the missing hubby, so it’s only a matter of time before the youngest Newman spawn darkens the doorstep.

It all makes sense that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is also coming back to town!

You have to hand it to Mariah (Camryn Grimes). Who knew she was such a helicopter girlfriend? Next week, Mariah digs a deeper mess as Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) tries to rekindle her career for the umpteenth time.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Traci’s (Beth Maitland) chances at a hot fling got a lot better with Jill’s (Jess Walton) endorsement. Not that she knew she was giving it of course. But, her thanking the blonde for being there for her son was a sly way to alert viewers that a hook-up is on the horizon.

Is it too soon for Devon (Bryton James) to move on? It’s a moot point as he and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) look destined to be the next Y&R super couple. But, is there someone waiting in the wings to mess with Devon’s heart and mind, complicating the process of him moving on?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.