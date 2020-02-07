The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: New realities, helping hands, and unexpected surprises

Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease new realities, helping hands, and unexpected surprises. Oh yes, some Genoa City residents are in for a rough ride!

Billy (Jason Thompson), Victor (Eric Braeden) and Sharon (Sharon Case) all deal with the uncertainties of life, but in very different ways.

Helping hands

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) turns to Billy for help dealing with her ex, Ripley Turner, who suddenly just popped up in her hotel suite. She is fearful now that Ripley is in town and wants him gone.

Billy has no problem helping out Amanda. Something dramatic causes Billy to lose control. Will it be Amanda and her ex? One thing is for sure, Amanda will stand her ground when it comes to Ripley.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is also in need of help. She will turn to her father to help her figure out her next move. There is a lot of tension between Victoria, Billy, and Victor.

The question is, does she seek out her father for personal help or business assistance? It seems like Victoria has a handle on things at Newman Enterprises. However, looks can be deceiving.

Here’s an up close look at the Crimson Lights set! What’s been your favorite #YR scene here? pic.twitter.com/RU1wQvIRHa — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 5, 2020

New realities

Sharon must come to terms with her new reality, which is fighting breast cancer. Not only is she dealing with the side effects of treatment, but as more people discover her diagnosis, their perception of Sharon will change. The uncertainty of what is ahead for Sharon is going to take a toll on her.

Devon (Bryton James) is dealing with his reality of hunting down his money. Ever since he was swindled out of his inheritance, Devon has been searching for Colin (Tristan Rogers). He will get a new lead, but can it be trusted, or is it just another way to throw Devon off the money trail?

Unexpected surprises

An unexpected guest surprises Victor, and it might not be a good thing for the business mogul. Victor likes to be in control. He is not one who appreciates a surprise.

Jack (Peter Bergman) is surprised when his plan backfires. Was he trying to help Kyle (Michael Mealor), who is reeling from his marriage to Lola (Sasha Calle) ending? Jack would do anything to see his son happy.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) settles a score. Abby (Melissa Ordway) has been public enemy number for Phyllis for weeks. However, now that Phyllis knows about Sharon’s breast cancer, her outlook on life has changed, at least for now.

Does she finally get revenge on Abby, or does Phyllis settle the score by walking away? It is Phyllis. Anything is possible.

It is going to a week full of ups and downs on the daytime drama. Be sure to tune in daily, so not a moment of the excitement is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.