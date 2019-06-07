The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Mariah is on the loose, Nick acts rashly, Adam out of control

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise that your favorite Genoa City characters get up to no good — which translates into very good TV viewing for fans!

Messa is a mess. Where is this whole Mariah (Camryn Grimes) buttinski plot going? Her interfering in Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) career makes no sense. Mariah used to be all about independence given her controlling cult background.

Look for her new position running Power Communications to lead to epic fallout, both good and bad. Can Messa be a power couple when one is a singer and the other a high-powered exec?

Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) have to figure out how to be a happy couple with Summer (Hunter King) still in the picture. While Summer is flinging it up with someone new, that doesn’t mean she wants Lola and Kyle’s happiness hitting her in the face every other second.

Adam (Mark Grossman) has got a tiger by the tail. He and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) teaming up will bring a dark cloud to Dark Horse and the rest of Genoa City.

This causes Nick (Joshua Morrow) to do something rash. Will it cost him his son, which is Adam’s ultimate goal?

It seems as if Adam is in control after buying Nick’s debt, but there is a surprise complication that no one saw coming!

Meanwhile Nick has one loyal soldier, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). He is also good at bossing Lola around and gets involved in her complicated love life. Oy vey.

How will Kevin (Greg Rikaart) play into all of the shenanigans running rampant in town? His presence will cause concern for more than one person, but be warmly welcomed by another. Look for his story arc to heat up now that Elizabeth Hendrickson is returning to her role as Chloe.

These two are a dynamic duo you do not want to miss!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS.