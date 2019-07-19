The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Lauren suspects Kevin, Vic helps Nick, and Nate lights Abby’s fire

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise that the plots thick as August sweeps approach. There are lots of tantalizing details and rumors flying about so let’s not waste a moment chasing down all of the soapy innuendo swirling around Genoa City.

The Newmans continue to be beset from all sides. Nick (Joshua Morrow) has gotten the worst of Adam’s (Mark Grossman) underhanded tactics since the bad boy’s return, but next week, someone unexpected has his back.

What does Victoria (Amelia Heinle) pull off to make her brother’s life a little easier? You may be surprised! Speaking of Vic, where has her recommitment to Billy (Jason Thompson) gone? They made such a fuss of re-coupling, but we have hardly seen them together since.

Instead, poor Billy appears to be having a major breakdown over recurring thoughts about Delia’s death. It certainly appears he is either being gaslighted or suffering from PTSD.

On the opposite end of the romance spectrum, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Nate (Sean Dominic) reconnect. Both of these beautiful people have thriving careers and plenty of family drama, so do they really have time to hook up? Be sure to tune in and find out!

It’s not like Kevin (Greg Rikaart) hasn’t been acting all kinds of shady all over town. Finally, someone seems to be on to him. Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) notices something a little off in her brother-in-law and it could be the end of his devious deceptions. Although Michael (Christian LeBlanc) knows something is up, it’s understandable he wants to bury his head in the sand.

It had to happen sooner or later, and finally, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) go toe to manicured toe. You’ll have to tune in to find out if the ladies spar over Nick or Adam (Mark Grossman) or something entirely fresh and new. But we can tell you that the sparks fly leading to a juicy soap moment!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.