The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Lauren has major concerns, Nikki drops a bombshell, and Sharon starts off fresh

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise that the chickens come home to roost as characters reveal secrets and absurdities that they would rather have kept hidden! Is it possible that a prodigal son returns to test his parents? And, what in the world is Sharon (Sharon Case) up to now?

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) does not hold back when she drops a major bombshell. Those who know her best will be shocked at the lengths she has gone to protect and honor someone, but will they be bent out of shape that she didn’t include them on the secret of the century? There may be fallout from what she thought was a foolproof plan!

Jill (Jess Walton) is back and must deal with two unsettling matters. First, her son Billy (Jason Thompson) is in the worst shape of his life. It’s hard to tell how he can be pulled out of the morass he’s created for himself, but mama bear Jill will do her best to try and salvage his psyche and reputation. Victoria also steps up for her cohabitation in a big way. Why in the world would she cop to his misdeeds, including one that could land her in jail?

Devon (Bryton James) also needs Jill’s help. They band together to protect what Katherine built all those years ago. Both loved the late scion fiercely and vow to do whatever it takes to retain her legacy, but will it be enough?

Sharon does something novel and original, even for her. Think you know what it is? Think again! The blonde vixen has a surprise in store.

Fenmore (Zach Tinker) has given his parents Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) fits and he’s nowhere near their vicinity. What will life be like if, and when, the alleged drug dealer returns?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

