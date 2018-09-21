The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Kyle shows his true colors, Jill returns, Tessa’s scheme exposed?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episode of the CBS soap promise a Jaboat load of trouble engulfs the Abbott family. But wait, the Newman family isn’t immune to trouble, and next week, several of its members face down some mighty troubling problems, too.

Where to start? How about with the new family in town, the Rosales!

It’s all but been confirmed that rouge cop Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) will be the new Chief of Police in Genoa City. Is the town ready for a rebel who likes to do things his own way? Try asking Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) who got burned by the charming stranger he thought was a friend. Hotheaded Rey has some making up to do, and that includes his family.

This week we saw a bit of why Rey is estranged from his siblings Lola (Sasha Calle) and Arturo (Jason Canela). After meeting up with Lola at her food truck, he practically went berserk when he found out she’s dating – gasp!

Lola shut him down when he demanded to meet the guy, but later accepted a date with Kyle (Michael Mealor). Next week we’ll see the gorgeous super couple in the making continue to tango!

This will frost Summer’s (Hunter King) shorts of course. Looks like a juicy soapalicious love triangle is on the horizon!

Meanwhile, Shick is in danger of coming undone! Each is keeping a big secret from the other, and spoilers tease that they may reveal all, but to what end? Will their spilling of the beans bring them closer together, or will it rip them apart forever?

But wait there’s more! Rey and Sharon (Sharon Case) will be working together next week and in close proximity. Rey thinks that he can crack the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) case by cracking Sharon. But the chemistry between these two is sizzling hot, and could end up burning Shick to the ground!

Next week Hurricane Jill (Jess Walton) arrives in town and you can bet she’ll figure out real fast what Billy Boy (Jason Thompson) has been up to! Will Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Jill stage an intervention for the inveterate gambler?

If so, this would leave a huge opening at the head of Jabot Cosmetics and the race to claim the reins would rival the running of the bulls!

Speaking of torrential downpours, explosive show spoilers reveal that Jack and Victor will receive jaw dropping news that could alter the course of their lives. Could it be? What are the chances that these two are brothers from another mother? To make matters even more mysterious, Victor will suddenly leave town, leading his loved ones to suspect the worst.

Speaking of the Abbott’s, Kyle’s taste for the big boy chair rivals Billy’s which will cause Ashley (Eileen Davidson) to reconsider her alliance with him. Really, haven’t they heard that family and business just don’t mix?

Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) web of mystery grows! Is she a master con artist, playing Mariah (Camryn Grimes) for all she’s worth? Poor Mariah has never been lucky in love!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.