The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Kyle is tempted, Sharon is in a bind, Abby and Mia become besties?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episode of the CBS soap promise that a hot chick tries to heat up her lukewarm ex, while a Murder Posse vixen does the unthinkable!

Meanwhile, a power couple have their hands full with not one but two explosive bombshells to defuse. Are they up to the task? Let’s dish the soapy details and find out!

We should have known that Summer’s (Hunter King) protests that she’s a changed woman were a bunch of hot air. Next week she’ll try to thaw the coldness emanating from Kyle (Michael Mealor) and it has a startling effect on Lola (Sasha Calle). Is the foodie ready to lose her virginity in order to keep her man?

Next week Summer has Kyle’s thermostat near 101 degrees as she pulls out all the stops to get her Birthday Suit boy back!

Billy (Jason Thompson) is near a nervous breakdown over Katie’s plight. This becomes a breaking point as he dwells on what happened to Delia. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is acting more and more like Victor every day, and the contention comes to a head when she teams with Victor (Eric Braeden) instead of Billy.

Meanwhile how close is Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) to her next drink after Katie disappears on her watch?

Ana (Lorna Lott) wants Fen (Zach Tinker) but does the newly minted male model want her? Devon (Bryton James) wants Ana to take a star turn, but does anyone really care about this lame-o plotline involving Ana’s music contract phobia?

Is Genoa City ready for Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) to be besties? The way Mia drooled over her sharp scissors while thinking of Abs was downright scary. But, Mia may be evil enough to blackmail Arturo (Jason Canela) in order to keep the blonde safe.

Explosive show spoilers reveal Friday’s Cliffhanger hinges on someone who knows what happened to J.T. making what could be an epic reveal!

