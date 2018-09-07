The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Kyle and Summer bring sexy back, Mariah has an exclusive tv scoop, Rey makes his move, is Lily having a nervous breakdown?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the long-running CBS sudser tease that some lives may be shattered beyond repair as the consequences of untold lying and cheating unfold!

But first, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is on the top of her gossip game with a tv exclusive for Nick Newman’s (Joshua Morrow) Dark Horse venture. Arturo (Jason Canela), Jack (Peter Bergman), Sharon (Sharon Case) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) are all present as the gorgeous redhead interviews the beaming and proud Newman. This will surely frost Victor’s (Eric Braeden) titan-sized shorts!

Crank the A.C. fans, explosive video spoilers reveal that next week Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) finally make it to the bedroom to follow through on their sneaky bet involving Philly. Steamy scenes show the pair kissing on a bed, but we can’t reveal the shocking act that comes next!

Spoiler alert: grab at least two boxes of tissues folks, because Devon (Bryton James) breaks down and visits his sister in prison! Apparently, Devon’s conscience can’t take it anymore and he shares a tearful scene behind bars with Lily (Christel Khalil). The poor girl begs her brother to tell her he has forgiven her, but will he shatter her world all over again?

Shady Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) tells someone on the phone that he’s making his move tomorrow! Does this mean that someone from J.T.’s murder posse is about to join Lily in Wentworth Penitentiary? Or have we been wrong about this character all along, and a big old bombshell about Rey will shock us all next week?

Lauren and Jack are … brother and sister?! Could it be that all these years have gone by and these two have the same daddy? Jack holds up a picture and tells the vivacious redhead that someone in this photo might be his father. Lauren looks at it then blurts out, that’s my father! Aye caramba!

Bless her heart, Dina (Marla Adams) sure did get around didn’t she?

The fallout from Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis’s (Gina Tognoni) complicated love life isn’t over yet. Don’t believe for one minute that Summer has buried the hatchet with (in?!) her mother. Secrets have a dark, twisted way of coming out, and now that Nick is on top of the world, all it would take would be one slip of the tongue about Phick’s one-night stand to bring his world with Sharon crashing down.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.