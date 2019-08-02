The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Kola is disappointed, Phyllis forms an alliance, and Billy despairs

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap reveal that old familiar and not so familiar faces return to town, leaving Genoa City residents shocked and amazed.

Is this the week that a star-crossed wedding is called off? Whose family suddenly expands without warning? Let’s not waste a minute getting to all of the soapy details!

Poor Billy (Jason Thompson) continues his descent into madness. In the beginning, Adam’s (Mark Grossman) return seem to spur old and bad memories of his young daughter’s death, but over time, the nightmares have become reality.

Next week, Billy appears to lose it when he is in the Chancellor Mansion and “talks” to Delia. Someone or something evil is playing with Billy’s mind. Could it be a Chancellor? Who else would know how to manipulate things there? Rumor has it that Chance is returning, and he’s in cahoots with Adam. So his gaslighting Billy would make perfect sense.

Elsewhere, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) puts her foot in it once again. Somehow she manages to muck up things for Kola. Really, does anyone believe these two odd souls will ever make it down the aisle? The cards are stacked against them, especially if someone from the past comes back to haunt them.

Could Theo (Tyler Johnson) be behind the shenanigans? Maybe. Spoilers reveal that he and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) have a meet-up but it could be about something entirely different. Red has been shifty since her return!

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam play a dangerous game of chicken with Christian’s life. The enmity between these two ramps up exponentially and someone overhears a threatening phone call.

Also next week, Judah Mackey debuts as Connor Newman while Catherine Bach returns as Anita Lawson.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.