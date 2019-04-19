The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Jack’s new plan, Lily’s new life, Mariah in danger?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease mysterious goings-on take Genoa City residents by surprise and shock. Ready to hear all about your favorite characters? Let’s start dishing the dirt!

Devon (Bryton James) is moving on from his status as a lonely widower. Is it too soon? Elena (Brytni Sarpy) is on his mind as he makes big decisions concerning his future.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) stoops lower in her bid to be relevant again. The good news is, she has nowhere to go but up! The bad news is, her spot in the gutter is starting to pollute her mind, causing her to go after the people she loves the most.

Will she come between Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) out of spite?

Lily’s (Christel Khalil) release will not turn out to be a happy affair as expected. Cane (Daniel Goddard) can’t get it through his head that she wants to move on, but their twins know better.

At the same time, aren’t Cane and Traci (Beth Maitland) cute together? Hooking these two up would be a great way to bring flavor to otherwise backburner characters. Think how incensed Jack (Peter Bergman) would be to see his sister making out with the enemy!

Then again, he may be so busy with a new project that the devil may not care. Has Jack turned another corner in his pursuit of the good life?

Now that the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) mystery is solved and gone, there’s a new bad guy or gal in town to stir up mischief. Who in the world would want to hurt spunky Mariah (Camryn Grimes)? Someone who doesn’t see the joy in a little bit of snarky gossip that’s who!

How far will this killjoy go to get Mariah off the airwaves? Stay tuned and find out!

Next week, Arturo (Jason Canela) the hunky younger brother tries to broker peace with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) the unemployed husband.

It’s deja vu all over again for Jack and Ashley (Eileen Davidson). The sibs are back to doing what they do best, playing dirty. Each has a marvelous plan to outwit the other, but will they both end up losers? Explosive spoilers reveal that Jack will blow his top, leading to an ugly moment.

Speaking of sparring partners, Billy and Phyllis have a heated discussion. Does this mean heat as in passion or heat as in anger? Be sure to tune in and find out!

Poor Abby (Melissa Ordway). Always a bridesmaid never a bride. What in the world is she up to trying to smooth things over in a situation she has no business being in?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.