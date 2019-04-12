The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Jack and Ash declare war, Devon takes a risk, Victoria has shocking news!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise lots of strange happenings and hopeful emotions will run rampant throughout Genoa City. Ready to hear all the goings on for your favorite characters? Let’s start dishing the dirt!

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) shocks a few peeps with a startling confession. She’s pregnant already from her Vegas fling? Or maybe she and the hot lead singer guy got hitched in a drive-thru before ditching Sin City?

The Rosales family is in a bad way. Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) is pregnant but with which Rosales brother’s baby—her husband or his brother? Yikes!

Next week, Arturo (Jason Canela) the hunky younger bro tries to broker peace with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) the unemployed husband.

Devon (Bryton James) will play musical chairs with his new-found family members. Can he resurrect the career of Ana’s (Loren Lott) dad, a has-been who is flirting with death? Well, it ought to be interesting. Especially now that Elena (Brytni Sarpy) is around to make Devon feel again after the death of his wife.

It’s Déjà vu all over again for Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson). The sibs are back to doing what they do best, playing dirty. Each has a marvelous plan to outwit the other, but will they both end up losers? Explosive spoilers reveal that Jack will blow his top, leading to an ugly moment.

Speaking of sparring partners, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) have a heated discussion. Does this mean heat as in passion or heat as in anger? Be sure to tune in and find out!

Poor Abby (Melissa Ordway). Always a bridesmaid never a bride. What in the world is she up to trying to smooth things over in a situation she has no business being in?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS.