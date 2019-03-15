By Tanya Clark

15th March 2019 12:34 PM ET

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS sudser promise that all heck breaks loose now that one man has broken free from his dirt nap. Could it be, J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) is back at the scene of the crime?

Next week the serial wife abuser flies into town on his broom in a shocking bombshell-tastic scene not to be missed! Is Kerry’s (Alice Hunter) sudden departure connected to J.T.’s sudden arrival?

Summer’s (Hunter King) shady wedding deal is coming apart at the seams as no believes she and Kyle (Michael Mealor) are in love. Ouch. And Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) suspects that Summer is the mystery donor. Actually, the real ouch comes when she goes under the knife to donate her vital organ to a comatose Lola (Sasha Calle) who doesn’t know Kyle bought her second chance at life by agreeing to marry Summer. Double ouch.

Victor will be in attendance and his reaction is sure to be priceless when his Newman granddaughter marries an Abbot. Will he stop the wedding? He is incensed at this latest development, so don’t put it past him to throw a wrench into the proceedings somehow.

That tepid mystery that is Ana (Lorna Lott) continues to inch forward at a sloth’s pace. She has contract phobia. She’s in debt. She wants to cut tons of records. What scintillating bombshell will she drop next? Next week Devon (Bryton James) gets an earful, and let’s hope her words go a long way toward ending this silly story about a former singer who wants to be a record producer that makes no sense whatsoever.

Will Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle) or Sharon (Sharon Case) ever spend one night in jail, even for perjury or collusion to commit a crime? Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS.