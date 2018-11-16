The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Fallout for J.T.’s killers, scandal at Jabot, Sharon is stunned

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episode of the CBS sudser promise tons of stunning revelations and torrid action as November sweeps continues to roil Genoa City.

Due to holiday scheduling, next week Y&R will not air a brand new episode on Thursday November 22, but it will treat fans to a new episode on Friday November 23.

Next week there is sure to be plenty of fallout from several front burner storylines that got their sizzle on this week. Should Sharon (Sharon Case) kiss any thought of a future with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) goodbye now that his wife Mia (Noemi Gonzales) is in town?

Mia is a firecracker with a torch for her hubby and a sass that goes on for days. She’s let everyone know that she’s large and in charge, and definitely has plans to stick around. Scoring a makeup artist job with Jabot means she has incentive to stay put.

But Sharon is in far more trouble than just dealing with a jealous wife. There’s that pesky little murder cover up thingy. But if Rey does have the hots for her will he sacrifice himself to save her bacon?

And how will Mariah (Camryn Grimes) handle the news that her mom is a liar? Even better, how will she ultimately respond to the fact that her girlfriend knew and took advantage of the situation? Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) came clean this week, leaving Mariah flummoxed once again in her foundering personal life. There’s always the nunnery!

Elsewhere things heat up between Philly and Phick and Silly and Shick. Say that ten times fast! Billy (Jason Thompson) has his hands full trying to outsmart Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) at Jabot, while Nick (Joshua Morrow) has business of his own to handle.

Then there’s Kyle (Michael Mealor) who will also get up to some sneakiness at Jabot, while also juggling the needs and attentions of both Summer (Hunter King) and Lola (Sasha Calle).

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and on PopTV in the evening.