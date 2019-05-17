The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Eva LaRue joins Y&R, Mia must go, Abby and Nate tango?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that a set of paternity results will blow things sky high, while an old familiar face continues to roil the lives of Genoa City’s finest.

Poor Abby (Melissa Ordway) — always a bridesmaid, never a bride. In fact, she’s always coming in second to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) in the daddy department. She is steamed that she was the last one in her family to know about Adam’s (Mark Grossman) return, and this makes her ripe for a little intervention of the romance kind.

Nate (Sean Dominic) has eyes for the tempestuous blonde and won’t take no for an answer. The only problem is, Abby thinks all men are schmucks at this point.

The results of Mia’s (Noemi Gonzalez) paternity test leaves no room for doubt. Now that the baby daddy’s identity is known, look for a big decision to be made.

Adam is reeling from the revelations about what a sleazeball he’s been in the past. Can you blame him? This means that Sharon (Sharon Case) will feel compelled to step up and help ease his worried mind. Uh oh, where does this leave her new romance with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso)?

Don’t feel too sorry for Adam, Victor (Eric Braeden) sure doesn’t. What does The Mustache have planned for his golden boy? Even Adam feels there is a hidden agenda at play. It is likely that Victor wants him back at the helm of Newman Enterprises, and to wrangle himself more access to Christian.

Look for a custody war to break out! Sides will have to be taken and some people will not forgive and forget.

The fallout from Victoria’s decision about Billy (Jason Thompson) will have complications and unexpected reverberations.

In what can only be good news for soap fans, former All My Children star Eva LaRue has been cast on Y&R. We’ll bring you more information on this exciting development as it becomes available!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.