The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Dina leaves, Ashley returns, is Lola pregnant?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise that there will be a storm of angry accusations that swirl around town as one lovely lady faces a big change and siblings go to war.

Hurricane Adam (Mark Grossman) continues to blow in the vicinity of Genoa City. His siblings were reamed out by Victor (Eric Braeden) for not welcoming their kin with open arms, but it made no difference. It was hilarious when Abby (Melissa Ordway) griped about how easily his memories came back, and Victor growled, “taking a bullet is convenient?!”

Look for the Newman kids to go to war with Adam but expect him to give it right back!

Happiness is in the air and the water in Genoa City. Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) get down and dirty now that they’re sharing accommodations.

How long will all this happiness last? There’s bad news if you’re a fan of Sharon and Mr. Rosales. Adam will come between them in a way that will surprise you! Not to mention the fact that Rey’s mama is coming to town. No doubt, no one is good enough for her boy! If you haven’t heard, the incomparable All My Children star Eva LaRue has been cast on The Young and the Restless as the latest Rosales relative to arrive in Genoa City.

What are the odds that Lola is pregnant? Excellent! This will be another meddling complication for Mama Rosales to interfere in.

Speaking of happy couples, how obvious are TPTB having Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) trying to set up Jack (Peter Bergman) with every skirt in town? These two are destined to be by the looks of things!

Someone has to console Jack after he sends Dina (Marla Adams) away, so why not Lauren? Yes, the sad time has come for Dina to receive another level of care due to her Alzheimer’s. Next week, the family will take steps to help her, but she will try to have the last word. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) returns to try and calm the waters, but will it be enough? Or will she instigate another business war with Jack?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.