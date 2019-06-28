The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Chelsea and Chloe make a splash, Celeste pushes buttons, and Phyllis gloats

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that a new face makes waves as she settles into the crazy life in Genoa City. Is it the end of the line for two female rivals, or is the war just starting?

She’s back! Expect Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) to be large and in charge now that she’s reunited with Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and out in the open. She’s back from the dead, but everyone seems to be happy to welcome her back without much consternation.

Don’t expect her to bury the hatchet in Adam’s (Mark Grossman) back, however. These two have a lot to work out and the way in which they do it may surprise you.

Poor Victor (Eric Braeden). The cure may be worse than the disease he’s suffering from. His family now knows that he’s in a fight for his life, and possible treatment may help. The only problem is, it will render him somewhat incapacitated (short term we assume).

This sets up all kinds of possibilities for Adam to move in an unscrupulous manner.

Is the war over between love rivals Lola (Sasha Calle) and Summer (Hunter King)? Summer made a remarkable concession speech at Lola’s shower, but don’t be surprised if she has something sneaky up her sleeve!

Meanwhile, the mothers of these two vixens are hot to trot. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has a ball rubbing it in everyone’s face that she’s the new Dark Horse CEO, but there is a steep cost to her private life.

Celeste (Eva LaRue) has landed and has no intention of butting out of her kids’ lives. The more delicious conundrum is, who will she hook up with? Jack (Peter Bergman) is ripe for the picking!

Seeing these two All My Children alums kick up some dust together would be heavenly for soap fans. Plus, we don’t yet know what her agenda is, but having a rich and handsome boyfriend would be the icing on the cake.

Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) return will shake up lives in more ways than one, but she also has an ace up her sleeve!

Good news for Y&R fans, the show will not be preempted for the Fourth of July holiday.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.