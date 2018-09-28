The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: CEO Billy kicked to the curb, Lily confesses, Shick’s wedding a disaster?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap reveal that Shick’s wedding is still on, at least for the moment! This week there were some scandalous moments that portended the nuptials may be scuttled, but that was a premature conclusion fans!

Also next week, the fallout from Billy’s (Jason Thompson) failed gambling intervention spread far and wide, but the consequences are not exactly what you would think!

Do they or don’t they, that will be the huge question du jour next week when Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) are scheduled to meet up — not on the dance floor this time, but at their wedding venue.

Explosive show spoilers reveal that there will be big drama uncorked as these lovebirds prepare to tie the knot. It seems that all of a sudden not everyone is on board with their happiness.

Could it be Mariah (Camryn Grimes) who now knows that Nick and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) had revenge sex a few weeks back? Oops! The secret is slowly getting out, but will Sharon be the last one to know?

Speaking of Mariah, she and Tessa (Caitlyn Fairbanks) keep going from strength to strength, but there’s a little thorn among their rose bush. Spoilers reveal that Tessa is indeed keeping a secret. But is it an ominous, dark and shady one that will rip Messa apart, or is this still all about her hidden sister who she says needs big bucks in order to stay safe?

As far as Billy is concerned, the gambling fool gets a very unpleasant surprise when he turns up for work at Jabot. Did he really think he could still be CEO after embezzling half a million dollars and then blowing it on bad bets?

Next week, both of his sisters will do what they have to in order to take care of business. Literally. Traci (Beth Maitland) offers to take Billy’s place at Jabot, something she is loathed to do. By the way, what’s the guarantee that she’s a blood Abbott? Should she have a DNA test before ascending the throne?

And that super sneaky Ashley (Eileen Davidson) gets down to business in a most direct and abrupt way all her own! Fans know that the supremely talented actress is soon to be off the canvas, but how in the world does that happen?

Will it have something to do with this whole Billy mess? Or could it have to do with her sizzling romance with hunky Neil (Kristoff St. John)? Her big brother Jack (Peter Bergman) approves big time by the way!

Elsewhere, poor Lily (Christel Khalil) languishes in prison without her designer wardrobe. Apparently, she is feeling down and out, and makes a confession that no one expected! Lily gets a surprise visitor, and her guard comes down in an unexpected way.

What is that deliciously devious Victor (Eric Braeden) up to next week? We’re glad you asked! Leave it to The Mustache to throw a big old wrench into Shick’s happily ever after. Or at least make a snarky comment about it!

Be sure to tune in next week to see exactly how the wheels come off at the wedding!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.