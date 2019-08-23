The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Brittany returns, Billy takes action, and Devon is surprised

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise a roller-coaster week of shock and awe as family members go at it and business deals fall apart. Let’s not waste another minute getting to all of the soapy dirt that’s fit to print!

It looks as though all Billy (Jason Thompson) had to worry about was his delusional dreams and voices concerning Delia. Now he also has to deal with a family business whose direction he doesn’t like. He’s under too much pressure for one man to stand, and he makes a drastic decision that is sure to come back to haunt him.

Elsewhere, Devon (Bryton James) gets wind of something very unexpected. Does it have to do with his personal or professional life? Like Billy, he has a lot of stuff going on on all fronts and doesn’t always manage things promptly. Something will require his immediate attention, but it may be too late.

Poor Adam (Mark Grossman). He’s brought on all of his troubles on himself while fighting his family members, backstabbing, and bribing his way back to the top of Genoa City. Someone finally steps up to put a stop to his shenanigans, and the person who does will surprise you!

There’s been an influx of newbies lately, but next week a face we’ve seen before pops back up in town. Is this person friend or foe?

It depends on which side of the courtroom you’re on! Look for Brittany Hodges (Lauren Woodland) to perform some very important lawyerly duties on behalf of someone who could use the help.

What do you think of Michael (Christian LeBlanc) surreptitiously taking the D.A. job so he can ruin Adam? When Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) figured this out she didn’t know what to think, but things will heat up shortly and she must take sides!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.