The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Ashley returns, Trane chugs on, and Victor has a spell

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that a ton of surprises are in store for your favorite Genoa City residents.

Who makes up, and who continues to deteriorate? Who gets closer to being a full-fledged couple and whose celebration tanks? Let’s start dishing all of the soapy dirt that’s fit to print!

Someone wants to negotiate with sleazy Adam (Mark Grossman), but does he have a trick up his sleeve? Michael (Christian LeBlanc) seeks out the con artist extraordinaire to ask about settling the case. Is he really this amenable to making a deal with the devil, or does he have a master con ready to explode?

Victor’s (Eric Braeden) supposed incapacitation continues to worsen. It’s hard to tell if he’s bluffing or really forgetting little things. Why would he have a reason to bluff? Only to get back at Adam and his enemies in a masterstroke of genius!

Next week, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) plans a dinner bash, but it is interrupted by an unforeseen event. Is it Victor once again blowing up in anger or forgetting something important?

Meanwhile, the Trane train chugs along. Cane (Daniel Goddard) seems to have made peace with Lily (Christel Khalil) being out of his life, but is he ready to move forward with Traci (Beth Maitland)? Maybe he should take a breath first, because if he hurts one hair on Traci’s head, Jack (Peter Bergman) will scalp him.

Mama Celeste (Eva LaRue) is doing her best to meddle in her kids’ lives, but thus far, the snarky comments and crocodile tears haven’t caused major damage. Proof of this is the fact that Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) kiss and reconcile, despite Celeste throwing shade on her potential daughter-in-law.

Is it possible that the disowned Rosales father comes to town soon? Major hints are being dropped, like the fact he has been contacting Celeste and wants to walk Lola (Sasha Calle) down the aisle. It would be a stunning turn of developments if the father who abandoned the Rosales brood popped up to try and make amends—or borrow money.

Spoiler alert: Fans can expect to see Ashley (Eileen Davidson) back in town beginning Thursday, July 18.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS.