The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Adam and Sharon grow closer and Devon gets an SOS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that a former couple may be on the verge of re-connecting, while a familiar face makes a reappearance. Will his visit solve the mystery of just what is going on with Katherine Chancellor’s will? Let’s find out all of the soapy dirt that’s fit to print!

Could we be in for a Shadam reboot? These two have been circling each other like hawks ever since the bad boy returned to town, albeit without his memories intact. Even though Adam (Mark Grossman) didn’t remember Sharon (Sharon Case) initially due to his amnesia, he surely remembers her, and their past, now!

He has appealed to her senses in the past, and it looks as though these two aren’t through with each other just quite yet.

Next week, she is the recipient of his pent up feelings, and he has quite a story to tell.

Elsewhere, Colin (Tristan Rogers) returns to his old stomping grounds. Is it to make amends or to stomp someone into the ground? He may hold the key, and the truth, as to what is going in with the will that keeps on giving.

Jill (Jess Walton) finds it necessary to put out a mayday call to Devon (Bryton James). Is her call connected to Colin in some way? She knows him better than most and may have vital info for Devon and his lost billions.

Meanwhile, will poor Nick (Joshua Morrow) ever be able to get out of his way? He’s intent on escaping the Newman family shadow but every time he does, something goes wrong. This time around it’s his relationship with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) that gums up his political aspirations.

Or does it? If he’s ready to fold up his tent at the slightest provocation maybe he isn’t cut out for politics. He may have something in the tank, or an ace up his sleeve, that saves his bacon.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.