The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Abby goes wild, Victoria is a hot mess, Adam has been recast!

29th March 2019 9:36 AM ET

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise that the soapy drama isn’t over now that the Murder Posse ladies are out of pinstripes. In fact, the astonishing bombshells are just beginning!

Poor Abby (Melissa Ordway). So rich, so beautiful, and yet she can’t seem to keep a man. Or, maybe she just makes bad choices. Whatever her DNA has plotted out for her, it most definitely doesn’t include himbo Arturo (Jason Canela). With the lying, cheating tool-belt wearing character gone from the canvas, does Abby turn to the bottle for comfort?

We can spill that she turns into a vengeful wreck, and still-weak Lola (Sasha Calle) may be her unwitting victim.

Much happier, at least for now, are Messa. But don’t get too comfortable with these two being blissed out. Soap happiness is infamously short-lived.

Just ask Cane (Daniel Goddard). Now that he’s free from his imprisoned wifey, will he go after hot mess Victoria (Amelia Heinle)? Or, heaven forbid, is that a one-night stand we see taking place between him and Abby?

On a happier note for Y&R viewers, fan fave Adam Newman has been recast. Taking over from Justin Hartley, Mark Grossman will look to make the role his own. His debut on the CBS sudser marks Grossman’s daytime debut.

There are no details just yet about how or why Adam returns to Genoa City, but chances are good that Victor (Eric Braeden) plays a role somehow.

Of course, the plot will be astonishing shocking since Adam has been presumed dead for quite some time. Will they write plastic surgery into his story? After all, Adam was left to die in a burning cabin. Be sure to tune in and find out!

Speaking of newbies, Brytni Sarpy is not new to daytime, but she is new to Y&R. She has been slaying it as Elena Dawson, and it looks she’ll be paired with Devon (Bryton James).

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.