The Young and the Restless spoilers: Explosive preview shows Genoa City gets shaken

Without a doubt, The Young and the Restless fans do not want to miss the jaw-dropping turn of events that rock Genoa City to its core on Monday.

Would you believe that a young lass as pure as the wind-driven snow could be fitted for prison stripes? Or that a flying high bachelor boy is about to get grounded and his wings clipped? How about the paternity test of the century being delivered?

On Monday, Jill (Jess Walton) is a very busy lady. She’s popped back into town to take care of some risky business, namely Billy’s (Jason Thompson) fall off the gambling wagon. Billy Boy will be gobsmacked to see his mom, but that’s just the beginning of his shock and awe.

The Abbott mansion soon fills with all of the people who love him (mostly) despite his flaws. Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Abby (Melissa Ordway), Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Traci (Beth Maitland), Jack (Peter Bergman), Kyle (Michael Mealor), and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) are there to do the impossible — help someone who doesn’t want to be helped.

Billy quickly ascertains what’s going down, and puts up a defensive wall. Too little too late! Jill goes for the jugular and rants at Phyllis for enabling her son right back into the path of addiction.

In response, Jack claps back that Billy himself is an addict. Eventually, Billy makes a getaway, leaving Phyllis to cry while Jack sadly watches.

While this domestic drama is going on, another pitched battle takes place at Walworth Penitentiary. Someone’s been arrested! Okay, so that’s no great shock, but it’s who’s in cuffs that will have your jaw drop!

Sweet and innocent Mattie (Lexie Stevenson)! She chained herself to a prison fence in protest of Lily (Christel Khalil) being locked up. Will they end up roomies?

Monday Jack and Victor’s (Eric Braeden) DNA test results are in. Are fans ready for the prospect of The Moustache and Smilin’ Jack being bros? Tune in and find out!

