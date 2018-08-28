The Young and the Restless spoilers: Devon and Victor put their heads together, Rey raises suspicion, Phyllis spills the beans

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Wednesday August 29, 2018 episode of the CBS soap tease that a hunkalicious newbie has shade thrown at him while one wily vet advises a young buck on how to treat family.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) finally comes clean about her sleazy little one night stand secret with Nick (Joshua Morrow)? Could it be that Red is ready to reveal all? Explosive show spoilers tease that the beleaguered mom spills some mighty big beans on Wednesday. But is what we think it is?

If so, how will Billy (Jason Thompson) take the news that his beloved and her ex slept together? Of course it was a one night revenge sex stand, but still!

Elsewhere a very down and out Devon (Bryton James) gets some much needed advice. Does he really want to send his sister to prison for killing his wife (kinda, sorta)? We shall soon find out as the trial of the century nears. But before he has to make a life or death decision, someone steps up to help Devon sort through his conflicted emotions.

Too bad it’s Victor (Eric Braeden), just kidding! Actually, Victor has some wise things to impart to the youngest billionaire in the world, if Devon would only listen.

Meanwhile, hunky newcomer Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) continues to cause a stir with his six-pack-a-licious presence in Genoa City. We know a bit more about his family now, thanks to a snoopy Abby (Melissa Ordway).

But someone does not cotton to his being around, and makes it known. Is Rey holding on to another, even more damaging bombshell that could alter the lives of several residents forever? Tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.