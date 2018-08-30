The Young and the Restless spoilers: Cane makes a pledge, Devon is lonely, Victoria has some explaining to do

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Friday August 31, 2018 episode of the CBS sudser reveal that plenty of drama is coming down the pike as the Winters clan gets closer to a domestic apocalypse.

Is hunky Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) giving Victoria the willys? Apparently something spooks her and she must clean up her mess, so to speak. We know that Rey is working for the GCPD, and on the case of the MIA J.T. does he have Vic on the ropes with some grilling?

Elsewhere Devon (Bryton James) realizes the lasting impact that losing his wife will have if he continues down his road of revenge. Not only has he lost the love of his life, he’s set to lose his sister, too, by making her pay for one rash moment in time that contributed to Hilary’s death.

Will he see the error of his ways before it’s too late? Rumor has it that Kristal Khalil who plays Lily, may be on her way out!

Speaking of Lily, her devoted husband Cane (Danial Goddard) steps up in her time of need. He hasn’t always been a white knight, but on Friday he does the right thing and makes an important pledge. Will it be enough turn the tide? Tune in and find out!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily soaps spoilers email below!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.