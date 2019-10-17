The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adrian Rosales targets Traci?

On The Young and the Restless will a serial womanizer be Traci’s (Beth Maitland) next love connection? Adrian Rosales (Jay Montalvo) has returned to Genoa City like a bad penny, and all indications point to him looking for a sugar mama. Run, Traci, run!

We last saw Adrian this summer at Kola’s wedding. He was an unwanted guest, having abandoned the mother of his children, Celeste (Eva LaRue), years ago. His kids Lola (Sasha Calle), Arturo (Jason Canela) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) despised him, and eventually, he took off without causing too much trouble.

All that looks set to change when he pops up at Lola’s with a black eye and looking for a little help. He tells Lola that his shiner is the result of his tom-catting and he’s got to lay low. Sensible Lola is upset when he asks to bunk there, but Kyle (Michael Mealor) eventually gives him a handout and a warning not to hurt Lola.

He then turns up at The Grand Phoenix where he’s a bit out of place. Eyeing up the suckers, er, crowd, he spies Traci. He mentions the wedding and begins to charm the socks off the sweet, rich, lady.

He butters her up praising her writing and they have a drink together. What could go wrong?

Plenty. He’s a player and Traci is a good judge of character, but very non-judgmental and kind. If good-looking, flattery-spewing Adrian wants to, he stands a good chance of getting on her good side.

As a side note, should we brace for an influx of Rosales kin again? Arturo’s baby has arrived, and as a result, everyone is dropping his name. If Adrian is in town, will it be long before his love-struck wife Celeste returns?

