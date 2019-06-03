The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam spurns Victor, Sharon drops a bomb, and Phyllis crashes and burns

The Young and the Restless’ Sharon (Sharon Case) is a hot mess that seems to be getting hotter and messier with Adam (Mark Grossman) around.

Explosive show spoilers reveal that Miss Sharon will drop a bombshell on an already shell-shocked Adam while Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) eavesdrops.

What hot, delicious juiciness does Sharon spill? Only that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is now married again!

Adam takes a hard pass when Victor (Eric Braeden) tells him he’ll be working with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Victoria tries to lecture her dad about Adam’s shiftiness, but he wants none of it. Can he really be this blind?

Once again Adam is sharing shady texts that no doubt have to do with Chelsea and her elusive whereabouts, or is about his Spider days? Maybe toppling Newman Enterprises? So much to do, so little time!

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) tangle again over Phyllis’ website. Eventually, she spills to Jack (Peter Bergman) that it is Red who is behind the counterfeit site. Jack is glad that Lauren has his back, but does she want more of him than just his back?!

Meanwhile, Summer (Hunter King) suspects Phyllis is behind the faux site, but will she snitch? She’s too busy glomming on to Kyle (Michael Mealor) at the Jabot Collective launch! Just in time, Theo (Tyler Johnson) calls telling the minx he’s in Genoa City.

Things get worse for a tipsy Phyllis when the guy that slept with her daughter in a revenge-sex whopper, Billy (Jason Thompson), also confronts her over the fishy site.

Later she must swerve to avoid another car—Adam’s inside but is he dead (again) or alive?

After the mama drama, Traci (Beth Maitland) starts writing again. Or not! She must hit delete after writing about a racy encounter between Velma (Beth Maitland) and Flynn (Daniel Goddard). This story within a story is so good, we hope it never ends!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.