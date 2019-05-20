The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam remembers Victor

The Young and the Restless fans won’t get the chance to complain about a drawn-out nuAdam (Mark Grossman) plot line since it appears his memories are set to return faster than he could order takeout!

Last week, Adam bopped back into town at Sharon’s (Sharon Case) behest, after Victor (Eric Braeden) discovered him living in Vegas. Of course, he survived the hellacious explosion that everyone mistakenly thought had claimed his life—no problem!

But hold on, there was one problem with the back-from-the-dead Newman—amnesia that meant he knew nothing and no one from his old life. Normally, this type of storyline would drag out for months while the amnesiac painstakingly patches his past back together, piece by piece. Not this time around though, as TPTB have taken a decidedly unsoapy u-turn into the fast line.

Adam was shot Friday, in what was a spectacular cliffhanger. Not only are fans wondering who shot the cad in what was a close call on his life, but what consequences his brush with death will bring?

First things first, was this a case of mistaken identity? Did whoever shot Adam do so thinking he was Adam or his alias, Spider? Billy (Jason Thompson) has good reason to pull the trigger as Adam killed his daughter, and he was very unsettled upon learning of Adam’s return.

And, will Adam now get back his memories as a result of the epic trauma he’s been through?

Fans are speculating like mad that the brush with death causes his memory to return in full force. On Monday, Adam is rushed into emergency surgery, with Victor and Sharon at his side. Explosive show spoilers reveal that when Adam comes around he mutters the word, “dad.” Is he calling out for Victor, or is this just the beginning of a whole new mystery?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.